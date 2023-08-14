CHONGWE UPND member of parliament Sylvia Masebo says President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t need the Head of State job, but is only doing it because he wants to help the country. In an interview, Masebo said President Hichilema would actually be enjoying his life more if he wasn’t Head of State. “If Zambia makes a mistake to begin to entertain time wasters and think that HH is wrong, HH must go, what, what, all I can say is I feel sorry for them because firstly, HH doesn’t even need a job as a President, he is only doing the job because he wants to help this country. HH is not President so that he can become rich, HH was already rich…...



