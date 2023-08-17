FORMER Socialist Party spokesperson Frank Bwalya says he left the opposition party because he was not happy about certain things in the party. On Saturday, Bwalya announced his resignation from the Socialist Party without disclosing what motivated his decision. Bwalya initially said in an interview that explaining the reason behind his resignation may create acrimony. But in a follow up interview, Bwalya said he left the Socialist Party because he was unhappy about certain things. “I was not happy about certain things and therefore I decided that to be happy, I needed to go away. I didn’t have any problem with the job. I may not have been seen as competent but I think that I gave my best. I’m…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.