EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says he moved his children from private to government schools the moment he was appointed to build citizens’ confidence in the education system. And Syakalima says government might not achieve its vision of having all pupils sitting on desks by the end of this year due to increasing numbers of children enrolled in schools. Speaking during a press briefing, Wednesday, Syakalima explained that he had to move all his children to government schools so that people can have confidence in the free education policy. “All my children were going to private schools but immediately I was appointed as Minister of Education, I took them to public schools just to create confidence. Because I would have been…...



