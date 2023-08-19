THE Drug Enforcement Commission has retrieved a second helicopter linked to proceeds of crime from South Africa valued at $1.4 million. In June this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission, in collaboration with other agencies, retrieved a helicopter belonging to Joseph Malanji allegedly linked to proceeds of crime from Zimbabwe, saying another was yet to be flown in from South Africa. Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri and DEC Director General Nason Banda witnessed the arrival of the second helicopter Friday, at Zambia Air Force City airport at around 14:30 hours. Addressing the media after the inspection of the asset, Chief State Advocate, Asset Forfeiture Department Margaret Kapambwe said the retrieval of the two assets was a success story for law…...



