THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it will soon repossess reserved burial spaces that have not been paid for owing to diminishing spaces in all cemeteries in the city. And the local authority has disclosed that it made 3,680 burials in the first quarter of 2023 alone, making an average of 1,000 burials per month. In a statement, Tuesday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the high levels of diminishing spaces in all cemeteries had led to the local authority resorting to infilling burial spaces and utilising pathways to bury the deceased. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) will soon begin to repossess burial spaces reserved by residents who have not paid the annual reservation fees. This decision follows the…...



