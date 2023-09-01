PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema must have realised how sweet power is hence asking for another term. While addressing Mpulungu ward residents in Mandevu constituency recently, President Hichilema asked citizens to give his administration another term in office to see the work it would do. The President said by the time his party clocked 10 years in office, Zambians would not only be eating nshima whenever they wanted, but they would also enjoy affordable rice, potatoes and other forms of nutrition. But in an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said the President’s plea for another term showed that he had failed to deliver on his campaign promises and wanted more time. “The term ‘power is sweet’ goes without…...



