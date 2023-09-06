A Kitwe woman of Kawama compound identified, Jennifer Mwewa, has allegedly stabbed her husband, Steven Chota, to death after a martial dispute. Preliminary findings by the police on the Copperbelt have reviewed that the couple had an abusive marriage. In a statement, Wednesday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the suspect had since been arrested and she is currently detained at Kawama Police Post. “Murder Kawama Police Post which is under Mindolo Police Station OB # 7065/23 refers. Reported at 07:00 hours. Occurred between 05/09/23 around 18:00 hours and 06/09/23 around 06:00 hours at h/no KC 0897 Kachema area in Kawama Kitwe in which James Findeshi aged 50 also of cell phone number 0770670362 Occ/ Nil, T/ Tumbuka, V/…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.