THE Drug Enforcement Commission on the Copperbelt has arrested six members of an organised criminal gang believed to be in possession of counterfeit notes amounting to US$1,031,200. At a press briefing, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said the contraband was part of the US$2 million in counterfeit notes suspected to have been smuggled into the country by an organised criminal network. “The Drug Enforcement Commission on the Copperbelt has arrested six members of an organised criminal gang believed to be responsible for circulating counterfeit United States Dollars. The Commission has jointly charged Twizzy Himaantu a police officer aged 53, Juliet Tembo a local court magistrate aged 53, Alex Kwibisa a miner aged 49, David Kalumbu a farmer aged…...



