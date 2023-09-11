COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo says his government is wiping excreta which was left by the Patriotic Front. And Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe says Vedanta decided to become useless after realising that they were dealing with useless people. Meanwhile, some Chililabombwe residents have presented a thank you note to President Hakainde Hichilema, through Matambo and Kabuswe, for finding a solution for KCM. Speaking when he featured on Iwave radio in Chingola, Matambo wondered who was better between President Hichilema and the PF who caused damage. “Ifintu tulekontolola, amafi tulepipa abashile banya nibalya. Abashile banya nibalya, emafi tulepipa pano. Ifiko tulepyanga nokuwasha abashile ifiko nibalya nelyo balefwaya beme bambe ukulalanda palifilya tulewamya. Uulewamya Hakainde Hichilema na team nabalya abaonawile umusuma niwesa (we…...



