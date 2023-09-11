LUSAKA Lawyer Makebi Zulu says former president Edgar Lungu does not need to notify the police after being invited to attend a church service. On Saturday, Lungu was scheduled to attend the inter-denominational fellowship church service at United Church of Zambia St. Andrews Church in Ndola. However, Lungu, who was accompanied by his wife, Esther, could not proceed to attend the event as police officers blocked various roads leading to the church. Some police officers were earlier stationed at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe airport in Ndola in readiness for Lungu’s arrival. Zulu was then seen having a conversation with a police officer, asking whether Lungu actually needed to notify the police in order to attend a church service. After several attempts,…...



