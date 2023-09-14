CABINET has approved the national budget for the year 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said the Minister of Finance and National Planning is expected to present the budget in the National Assembly on Friday, September 29, 2023. “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 15th Cabinet Meeting in the Year 2023, on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023, at State House, where the Draft 2024 Budget was deliberated on including other policy issues. Cabinet approved the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure (The National Budget) for the Year 2024. The 2024 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure have been prepared in accordance with The Budget Policy Concept Paper on the 2024-2026 Medium Term…...



