HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says various accounts for suspects involved in the gold scandal have been restricted and money suspected to be bribes and extortion from victims has been recovered. Mwiimbu further says investigative wings have launched a pursuit of other individuals who participated in the gold scandal and are believed to be hiding within and outside the country. Meanwhile, Mwiimbu says he can not go into detail as to why the Egyptians involved in the gold scandal were released because investigative wings have their own ways of doing things. Last month, the Drug Enforcement Commission arrested 11 people in connection with the gold scam at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. The Director of Public Prosecutions later…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.