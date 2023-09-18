JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the question as to whether former president Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand in 2026 is not decisively answered. Last Thursday, Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa said Lungu was eligible to contest the 2026 general elections if he so wished. “Perhaps the most interesting issue is the idea, the language, he says ‘kutumpa uko, ulefwaya ukubwelelapo’. First of all, that language is completely unpresidential. The President had no right to say those things. The fact remains that president Lungu remains eligible to stand in 2026. That’s the law. According to the decision of the Constitutional Court, he is eligible to stand. We have an obligation to each and every person, each and every Zambian that loves…...



