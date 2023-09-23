THE Mumbwa Magistrates’ Court has sentenced seven people who participated in the recent Mumbwa riots to five years imprisonment with hard labour. About a week ago, a rioting mob burnt two people to death in Mumbwa District after word went round that another person had been killed in suspected ritual killings. In a statement, Friday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the seven jailed persons appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to the offences they were facing in connection to the riots. “Seven of the nine accused persons appeared in court today (Friday) September 22, 2023 and pleaded guilty to the offences they were facing in connection to the Mumbwa riots. They have been sentenced to five years imprisonment…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.