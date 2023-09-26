Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says police have detained a 44-year-old Lusaka man, who caused a road traffic accident in which two pupils were injured on Tuesday morning, for dangerous driving. According to a statement, Joe Musuni was improperly overtaking when he hit into two pedestrians. “Police in Mutendere have detained Joe Musuni aged 44 of house number 341/17 in Makeni for the offence of Dangerous Driving. Brief facts of the matter are that police recorded a Serious Road Traffic accident that occurred today September 26, 2023 around 06:00 hours in Helen Kaunda. Involved were two School going female pedestrians; a Juvenile aged 15 who sustained fractured right leg, right arm and she is currently admitted at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and…...