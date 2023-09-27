POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for some criminals who killed a 22-year-old man by pushing him from a moving vehicle as they attempted to steal his phone. According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Wednesday, Wilson Chanda, a mobile money vendor, lent his phone to some men before realising they were actually criminals. “Police received a report of murder in which a 22 year-old-man identified as Wilson Mulenga Chanda was killed by suspected criminals who pushed him out of a moving motor vehicle and ran over him. The incident occurred on September 26, 2023 around 20:00 hours at Shoprite Kalingalinga where the deceased used to work as a Mobile Money vendor. Brief facts of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.