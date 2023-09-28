POLICE say two people have died while two others have survived with multiple body injuries in a road traffic accident which occurred along the Great North Road at Katuba area near the fly over bridge of Mkushi turn off in Mkushi District. According to a statement from police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Thursday, the accident happened on September 27, 2023 around 12:00 hours. “Among the people who were confirmed dead is a passenger identified as Francis Wilson, a Tanzanian national, who was burnt beyond recognition. Also involved was Juma Selemani, a Tanzanian national, who was driving a second Scania truck registration number T327 ABX and trailer number T 216 ACM from Mkushi to Kapiri Mposhi loaded with sulphur. While the two…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.