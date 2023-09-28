POLICE say two people have died while two others have survived with multiple body injuries in a road traffic accident which occurred along the Great North Road at Katuba area near the fly over bridge of Mkushi turn off in Mkushi District. According to a statement from police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Thursday, the accident happened on September 27, 2023 around 12:00 hours. “Among the people who were confirmed dead is a passenger identified as Francis Wilson, a Tanzanian national, who was burnt beyond recognition. Also involved was Juma Selemani, a Tanzanian national, who was driving a second Scania truck registration number T327 ABX and trailer number T 216 ACM from Mkushi to Kapiri Mposhi loaded with sulphur. While the two…...