FORMER Transparency International Zambia president Sampa Kalungu says there is need to audit and make public, all assets which will be declared by MPs and other public officials to ensure transparency. On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti announced that the annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income law for someone serving as Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Minister had been extended to all MPs. Commenting on this in an interview, Kalungu said the declared assets needed to be audited so that people don’t make false declarations. “It is not just a matter of declaration, declaration itself won’t help anything, we need to add two things; i, to make declaration public so that you and I can start watching…...



