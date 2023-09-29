PF vice-president Given Lubinda says the opposition party has no doubt that the budget that will be presented today will achieve nothing. Addressing the media, Thursday, Lubinda said there was little hope that any measurable economic improvements would be recorded next year. “We have no doubt that the new estimates of revenue and expenditure for the year 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2024 will be like the previous two national budgets presented which were presented like funfair but achieving totally nothing. There is little hope that any measurable economic improvements will be recorded during the period 2024 and the economy will continue to decline. As the economy continues to decline, Hakainde Hichilema and his Minister of Finance will continue to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.