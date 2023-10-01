THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has announced that it has received the second consignment of 7,050 Health Centre Kits from Mission Pharma of India. Earlier this year, ZAMMSA received the first consignment of 7,050 health Centre Kits aimed at addressing the challenge of shortage of medicines in health facilities across the country. Addressing the media, Friday, ZAMMSA Public Relations Officer Enoch Lusoke said the distribution of the kits was scheduled to commence within a week. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) is pleased to announce the receipt of the second consignment of 7,050 Health Centre Kits. This underscores our ongoing commitment to maintaining a steady supply of medicines and medical supplies in all public health…...



