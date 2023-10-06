Teachers take to a dance floor during this year's World Teachers Day commemoration at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka on October 4, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WORLD Teachers’ Day celebrations ended in a tragedy for a 29-year-old teacher at Stela-Maris Private School in Kitwe’s Twatasha township after he drowned in a swimming pool. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba identified the deceased as Pathious Mulenga. He disclosed that at around 09:00 hours yesterday, the reporter identified as Fred Chilufya aged 28, in the company of 18 other teachers left their school for the Teachers Day celebrations at Sunset Pleasure Resort where Mulenga drowned. “Kitwe Central Police Station [recorded a case of] drowning OB No 10095/23. Occurred on 05/10/23 between 15:30 hours and 16:40 hours at Sunset Pleasure Resort along Kitwe Ndola dual carriage way Zamtan area in which M/Fred Chilufya aged 28 of unmarked house Dallas area…...