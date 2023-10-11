COMMERCE and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga has acknowledged that there has indeed been an increase in the cost of living but says government has been discussing daily how it can alleviate that problem. And Mulenga says the conduct of former president Edgar Lungu of late falls short of that of a father of the nation. Speaking when he featured on the COSTA programme, Sunday, Mulenga assured that government would deal with the high mealie meal prices. “I am not going to shy away, yes the cost of mealie meal has gone up and we are not shying away from it, we will resolve and we will deal with it [so] that people will be able to afford it. In the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.