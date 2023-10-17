SMALL and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Elias Mubanga says government has managed to register over 23,000 cooperatives between 2021 and 2023, bringing the total number to about 100,000. And Mubanga has disclosed that the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) is currently sitting at K30 billion worth of applications against the K400 million annual disbursement. Speaking when he featured on ZNBCs’ Sunday Interview programme, Mubanga said the new dawn government found about 76,000 already registered cooperatives. “The cooperatives movement was dying but we have revived it. We have about a 100,000 cooperatives registered now, but between 2021 and 2023, we have registered about 23,000. We found up to 76,000 cooperatives registered but when we came in, a lot of our people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.