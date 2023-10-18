Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has been functioning in the absence of a substantive Chief Electoral Officer because there’s someone in an acting position who is supported by a management team. The commission, however, says it has engaged in a meticulous process of recruiting a substantive Chief Electoral Officer. In August last year, the Commission announced that it had mutually separated with its Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano effective August 7, 2022. A year later, the commission has still not appointed a new Chief Electoral Officer. In the meantime, Bob Musenga has been acting in that position. The delay in appointing a substantive Chief Electoral Officer has, however, not sat well with some stakeholders. On Monday, the…...