THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has been functioning in the absence of a substantive Chief Electoral Officer because there’s someone in an acting position who is supported by a management team. The commission, however, says it has engaged in a meticulous process of recruiting a substantive Chief Electoral Officer. In August last year, the Commission announced that it had mutually separated with its Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano effective August 7, 2022. A year later, the commission has still not appointed a new Chief Electoral Officer. In the meantime, Bob Musenga has been acting in that position. The delay in appointing a substantive Chief Electoral Officer has, however, not sat well with some stakeholders. On Monday, the…...