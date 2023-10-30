THE Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia says it has been vindicated by revelations that ACC is probing the irregular award of a tender to Agro Fuels after it called for Energy Minister Peter Kapala’s dismissal. The association has insisted that Kapala should step down to allow investigative wings to do their job. A News Diggers investigation revealed, Friday, that Kapala cancelled a contract for the importation of cheaper fuel by Devon Oil Zambia Limited, before giving preference to Agro-Fuel Investment, a company that is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission. On Wednesday, president of the Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia Dr Kafula Mubanga charged that Kapala was engaging in economic sabotage by single-sourcing Agro-Fuel. On the same day,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.