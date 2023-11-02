CABINET has approved the issuance of a Statutory Instrument on the review of the minimum wages and conditions of service for domestic workers. Cabinet has also approved the issuance of the National Pension Scheme (Penalty Waiver) Regulations, 2023, aimed at reducing the debt burden for businesses and allow employers to clear their outstanding dues with NAPSA with the incentive that part of the debt will be written off. In a statement, Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the proposed revision in minimum wages had been necessitated mainly due to the changes in the cost of living, unemployment rate, among other factors. “Cabinet approved the issuance of a Statutory Instrument on the review of the minimum wages and conditions of…...



