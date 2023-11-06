Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have launched a manhunt for 17 male suspects who escaped from Kabwe Central Station on Sunday evening. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained that the suspects, who were detained for theft and trafficking in psychotropic substances, escaped after cutting the burglar bars of the rear vents. “Kabwe Central Station recorded a report of escape from lawful custody yesterday November 5, 2023 at 23:00 hours in which a Police Officer of Kabwe Central Police reported on behalf of the state that 17 male suspects who were detained in police cells for various offences escaped as follows; Alfred Changwe, facing a charge for theft; Shadrick Mushitima for Trafficking in Psychotropic substances; Nakeleti Phiri facing a charge for Trafficking…...