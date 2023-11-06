SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has admonished Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa for missing 23 parliamentary sittings without permission. The MP has since tendered an apology to the House for his actions. The lawmaker missed several parliamentary proceedings after the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court issued a bench warrant against him. Chilangwa went into hiding for several weeks and only handed himself to the police in July. In her ruling, Friday, Speaker Mutti noted that the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Absences which met to consider Chilangwa’s matter had exercised leniency and resolved to recommend that the MP be admonished. She endorsed the committee’s recommendations and proceeded to reprimand Chilangwa. “In this matter, the committee on privileges and…...



