MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo has disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected in Berlin, Germany, for the 5th Conference on the G20 Compact with Africa slated for November 20, 2023. Kakubo has also revealed that immediately after his engagements in Berlin, the Head of State will undertake a state visit to Italy from 21st to 22nd November, 2023 at the invitation of that country’s President, Sergio Mattarella. In a statement, Saturday, Kakubo stated that President Hichilema’s conference attendance was at the invitation of Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and that he was expected to travel today. “At the invitation of His Excellency Mr Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President…...



