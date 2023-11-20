Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu inspects the parade during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says he has never ordered the arrest of any citizen, and it is therefore unacceptable to abuse him of doing so merely because he is Minister in charge of police. Last week, Police detained PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda and his secretary general Raphael Nakacinda after warning and cautioning them for failure or refusal to submit a passport and seditious practices, respectively. Police also arrested PF faction chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba for seditious practices. Some critics, among them George Chisanga, Brain Mundubile, Chishimba Kambwili and others accused Mwiimbu of ordering their top party officials’ arrests. But in an interview, Mwiimbu said he had no hand in the arrests, arguing…...