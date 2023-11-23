POLICE in Kabwe have detained PF member Bowman Lusambo for alleged unlawful assembly. And PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says it’s shocking that Lusambo has been detained for simply greeting people after making a brief stop in Kabwe recently. Lusambo had earlier posted on his Facebook page that he was headed to Kabwe to explain to the police why he had stopped by a restaurant in the area to buy a pie and in the process greeted a few supporters. He said the incident happened when he was coming from Luanshya en route to Lusaka. “We are headed to Kabwe to answer questions from the Police Command in the area why we decided to stop and buy a pie…...



