THE Zambia Medical Association says it is disappointed with government’s decision to halt the 2023 health workers recruitment process. On Tuesday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said the Civil Service Commission had directed that the 2023 recruitment process for health workers be halted until further notice. Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, ZMA Secretary General Dr Oliver Kaoma said the failure to recruit health staff would negatively affect the delivery of services in health facilities. “Basically, as an association, we are disappointed that the decision to halt has been made. In as much as the Ministry tried to explain that they want the promotion process that the Civil Service Commission has to work on to be completed, which is normal…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.