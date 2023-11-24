KANKOYO UPND Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta says there is need to flash out some overzealous and unprofessional officers from the army. And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has called on security wings to avoid using live ammunition when controlling crowds. On Tuesday a 15-year-old teen of Kankoyo township was allegedly shot dead by ZNS officers during an anti-smuggling operation in Mufulira. In an interview, Wednesday, Mabeta also said ZNS shouldn’t have participated in investigating the shooting. “It’s a bad occurrence that’s why the President has given me the task to go and mourn with the people and ensure that all the support the government is giving the family is received. We’ll support them until justice for this young boy is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.