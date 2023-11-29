THIS is bullsh*t, we work day and night but people are getting free money for just being pointed at with a gun, charged Petauke Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda as he broke down yesterday. And Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has questioned the motive behind the consent judgments which are resulting in the state awarding parties huge sums of money, arguing that it can be a recipe for corruption. Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says all parties that are entering into consent judgments will be brought to book at some point. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has agreed to compensate Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali K450,000 as final settlement in the case in which the latter was seeking damages for…...



