THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it has demolished 20 makeshift shops around Downtown area in Kamwala and is expected to demolish over 80 structures. In an interview, Sunday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the makeshift shops were illegally erected as no building permission was given. She added that illegally built buildings contributed to the floods which were being experienced in the city. “I would like to confirm that we carried out a demolition exercise last night and we demolished 20 makeshift shops around downtown area or rather, next to Universal Church. We are expected to demolish over 80 structures in that particular area because they were illegally erected or rather no building permission was given. Illegal construction…...



