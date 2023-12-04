ACTING President Mutale Nalumango has disclosed that as at yesterday, the rescue team had not located any of the trapped miners at the Seseli mine, and that their condition remains unknown. On Friday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu told the National Assembly that over 30 people were currently trapped after an open pit mine collapsed in Chingola. Meanwhile, according to a report received by police, the victims drowned in the tunnels where they were digging copper ore after heavy rains and landslides buried the tunnels. In confirming the incident, Saturday, police said the mine accident occurred on November 30, between 21:00 and 22:00 hours at Seseli open pit mine. Police, however, said efforts were being made to…...



