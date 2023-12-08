THE National Prosecution Authority (NPA) says it has successfully secured the forfeiture of over K2 million from a named Shadreck Bwalya Zulu’s account. NPA says Zulu used a forged National Registration Card to open an account with a premier banking institution and received funds from the Cayman Islands. In a statement, Friday, NPA Public Relations Officer Chali Hambayi said the achievement stemmed from a meticulous investigation initiated by the bank which identified suspicious transactions within the cited account, prompting immediate flagging. “In a display of private-public partnership coordination at its best, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and a Zambian based Bank proudly announces yet another significant stride in the ongoing battle against…...