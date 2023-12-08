COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has called on the nation to join in the fasting every day from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours until all the trapped miners at Seseli Mine in Chingola are retrieved. The search for the trapped miners has now entered day eight. By press time yesterday, the search team had not retrieved any miner and the number of those retrieved as at Wednesday still stood at three; one alive and two deceased. Updating the nation on the accident, Thursday, Matambo said one of the deceased miners Charles Mung’ongi had been put to rest. “We have put to rest one of our boys. If you remember we have so far retrieved three victims; one was alive and two…...



