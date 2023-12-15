FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president George Chisanga says Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu’s reaction to concerns raised by Human Rights Commission on the POA was not only disturbing but embarrassing. On Monday, HRC Chairperson Dr Pamela Sambo expressed concern over what she termed as the continued abuse and discriminatory application of the Public Order Act by the Zambia Police. But the remarks did not sit well with Mwiimbu who diverted from a speech he was delivering on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema during the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to respond to Dr Sambo. He said as the commission makes such commentaries, they should also refer to what used to happen…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.