THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended a 64-year-old British national of Tanzanian origin for trafficking in over 5.734 kilograms of cocaine. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relation Officer Mwenge Mulenga said the suspect identified as Semahimbo Juma Yusuph was arrested at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola as he attempted to check in for a local flight en route to Germany via Lusaka and South Africa. Mulenga said Yusuph was an ex-convict in the UK and was suspected to be affiliated with an international drug cartel operating in Tanzania and Germany. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on the Copperbelt has successfully apprehended a 64-year-old British national of Tanzanian origin, identified as Semahimbo Juma Yusuph, for trafficking in…...



