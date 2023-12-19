YOUTH, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has assured that government will settle the arrears owed to youths under the internship programme before the end of this month. Government had implemented the National Youth Development Programme aimed at providing internship opportunities to 2,000 youths. The programme, which is being done in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), commenced in October, this year. However, many youths under the programme have complained that they have not been paid since October. One of the affected interns recently lamented that she had never received any payment ever since the programme started in October this year. “We reported [for work] in October and then upon reporting, we worked for the month of October…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.