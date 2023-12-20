MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi says the Ministry was at fault by not ensuring that Agrizam Investments Limited and Ferts Seed and Grain Limited complied with the bidding and evaluation guidelines during the procurement of 2022/2023 farming inputs, saying the ministry used wrong documents during the process. And Ferts Seed and Grain Limited Director Daniel Maimbo says it was difficult for the company to raise money and deliver the farming inputs for the 2022/2023 farming season. The Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 revealed that during the 2022/2023 farming season, government planned to engage companies to supply and deliver 153,665.10 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser and 106,327.05…...



