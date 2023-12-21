THE Zambia Police Service has announced the reintroduction of security checkpoints at strategic locations in the country to bolster public safety and address challenges posed by criminal activities. Lusaka Province will have four security check points at Kafue Bridge along Great North Road, Makeni turnoff along Mumbwa road, Kabangwe along Great North Road, Kabwe road and Chirundu-Siavonga junction. Copperbelt Province will have eight at Kafulafuta, Luanshya-Kitwe-Ndola junction, Kafue Bridge, Sakanya, Kasumbalesa, among other points. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga disclosed in a statement yesterday that Central Province would have seven check points, Luapula Province four, North-Western and Eastern Provinces two, Western, Southern and Northern Provinces three and Muchinga Province four. “In response to the escalating challenges posed by criminal…...



