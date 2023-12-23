THE Ministry of Health has in the last 24 hours recorded 100 new cholera cases with five deaths in Lusaka, Eastern and Northern Provinces. According to information released by the ministry yesterday, the new cholera cases were recorded in Lusaka, Luangwa, Chilanga, Chongwe, Vubwi, Petauke and Mpulungu districts. The cumulative number of deaths since January 2023 is now 74, while the cases have hit 2,834. The cumulative number of cholera cases since October 2023 stood at 1,950 as at yesterday with 56 deaths, representing 2.9 percent. Those discharged as at yesterday were 76, bringing the cumulative number of discharges since October to 1,802 with 134 currently in admission…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe...



