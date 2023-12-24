A 60-YEAR- OLD woman of Chiyalusha village in Nchute Ward of Chongwe District has been burnt to death after the house she was sleeping in unexpectedly caught fire. Confirming the incident in a statement, Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the deceased, who was burnt beyond recognition, as Catherine Shanyinde. Hamoonga stated that the incident occurred between December 20 around 22:00 hours and December 21 around 08:00 hours. He said the inferno is alleged to have been caused by a brazier which was found in the bedroom. “Police at Chongwe Police Station recorded a report of fire incident causing death which occurred on December 21, 2023 at an unknown time in Chongwe District from Gibson Siti aged 66 of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.