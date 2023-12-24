A 60-YEAR- OLD woman of Chiyalusha village in Nchute Ward of Chongwe District has been burnt to death after the house she was sleeping in unexpectedly caught fire. Confirming the incident in a statement, Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the deceased, who was burnt beyond recognition, as Catherine Shanyinde. Hamoonga stated that the incident occurred between December 20 around 22:00 hours and December 21 around 08:00 hours. He said the inferno is alleged to have been caused by a brazier which was found in the bedroom. “Police at Chongwe Police Station recorded a report of fire incident causing death which occurred on December 21, 2023 at an unknown time in Chongwe District from Gibson Siti aged 66 of…...