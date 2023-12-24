PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 588 inmates in various correctional facilities across the country. The pardoned inmates include 573 ordinary inmates, 11 aged, one female with a circumstantial child, a lifer commuted to 35 years and two inmates on death row commuted to life. President Hichilema’s gesture is a way to mark this year’s Christmas celebrations. During a media briefing, Sunday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwimbu, representing the President, further disclosed that as of Sunday 06:00 hours, the total number of inmate population stood at 25, 822. “Among the pardoned, 560 are males and 28 are females. The female population is currently standing at 820. This represents 3.2 percent of the total inmate population in correctional centers,”…...



