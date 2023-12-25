THE Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) says it has so far disbursed K359 million to 2,742 farmers under the Aquaculture Seed Fund Project country wide. CEEC Director General Muwe Mungule says in Luapula Province, over K53 million has been disbursed to 292 farmers under the project. Dr Mungule further reveals that the commission has managed to recover K59 million from farmers under the seed fund project. ZANIS reports that speaking when he checked on the operations at Katon Acreage Limited, a company which benefited from the fund, the CEEC Director General said the aquaculture seed fund project can be a game changer if successfully implemented not only in Luapula Province but country wide. “The Aquaculture Seed fund can be a…...



