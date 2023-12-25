PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda says the country is witnessing the highest cost of living since 1990. Addressing the media, Friday, Lubinda said the only lesson one could learn from President Hakainde Hichilema was how to be boastful. “In the country we are witnessing the highest cost of living ever since 1990. Our currency and the exchange rate market continue to be unstable making the Kwacha the worst performing currency in the world. The Zambian Kwacha today is the worst performing currency in the world, yet we have such a boastful President who claims that Presidents of other countries, even Presidents who have been Presidents for 10 years before Hakainde became President, he is claiming they are coming to him…...



