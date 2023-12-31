MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says the country has recorded 11 cholera deaths and 203 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sunday, Masebo gave a cholera update.

“Let me also give you this update for today. In the past 24 hours nationally, 203 new case were recorded, 11 deaths, 86 discharges and still 292 patients in admission. In the past 24 hours, Lusaka Province recorded 198 new cases and 76 discharges and with 284 in admission. The distribution of new cases in Lusaka Province were as follows: Lusaka District 188, Luangwa 0, Chongwe 0, Chilanga 10, while the deaths, 11 deaths in Lusaka Province were as follows: Kanyama two BIDs and two facility deaths, Matero three BIDs, Chipata two BIDs, and Levy Mwanawasa two facility deaths,” she said.

Masebo also said approximately 23 per cent of all deaths were attributed to non communicable diseases in 2023.

“Approximately 23 percent of all deaths in Zambia are attributed to Non-Communicable Diseases or NCDs in short. Collaborating with stakeholders, the Government has embarked on a mission to combat NCDs by promoting healthier lifestyles, cancer screening, delivering effective treatment through training specialist doctors such as cardiologists, and providing rehabilitation and palliative care to those who need it. In 2023, the National Heart Hospital conducted 29 open heart surgeries and performed 93 angiograms and five kidney transplants. This contributed to a reduction of Government expenditure for treatment abroad,” she said.

Masebo said the government had also adopted the World Health Organisation (WHO) package of essential non-communicable disease interventions for primary health care.

“We have also adopted the WHO Package of essential noncommunicable (‎PEN)‎ disease interventions for primary health care. This is a strategy to build capacity in healthcare workers to manage complicated NCDs at primary healthcare level, thus reducing referrals and deaths due to NCDs. In 2023, we also embarked on a mission to make mental health services accessible at the primary health care level by training health workers in management of the common mental disorders found in Zambia,” said Masebo.