PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says one can get chronic conditions like hypertension if they keep relying on politicians to change their life for the better. In an interview, Chama said Zambians should change their mindset in this new year and take advantage of business opportunities. “Raising the hope of Zambia is you have to change your mindset as a person. You need to raise your own hope. You will need to renew your mind. The way you think, the way you do things. If you want to rely on politicians that they will be your saviour, I think you will be mistaken. You will always be disappointed and you may even have a chronic disease like BP for nothing…....



